Wyckoff Mourns Death Of Former Mayor Thomas J. Madigan

Madigan, a 42-year resident of Wyckoff, was first sworn into the Township Committee in October 2010 after serving on the Recreation Advisory Board, township officials said in a statement Saturday, Oct. 18.

Madigan coached numerous youth sports through the township’s Recreation Department and served as a Recreation Advisory Board Member, the township said in a statement. He was also active in the Wyckoff-Midland Park Rotary Club, the Ramapo Music Parents Association, and the Association of Parents, Teachers and Students at Ramapo, officials said.

He also served 12 years as a Trustee of the Ramapo Indian Hills Board of Education and was a steadfast supporter of the Wyckoff Education Foundation, the township said.

Madigan was an active parishioner at Saint Elizabeth’s Church, where he served in several ministries.

He was the proud father of seven children and grandfather of nine, the township said. He is survived by his wife, Mary, five children, and nine grandchildren, and was predeceased by his daughters, Bitsy and Alicia.

“Tom’s leadership, kindness, and devotion to the residents of Wyckoff leave a legacy that will not be forgotten,” officials wrote. “We extend our deepest condolences to the Madigan family and ask that they be kept in everyone’s thoughts and prayers.”

Flags in Wyckoff have been lowered to half-staff and will remain lowered through the day of interment, officials said.

Funeral service information will be shared once available.

