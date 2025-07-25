WWE Superstar Signing Books In North Jersey: Here’s Where, When

Kross, whose real name is Kevin Kesar, is signing copies of his new book “Life is Fighting” at Bookends in Ridgewood on Friday, August 1 at 6 p.m., ahead of WWE’s two-night Summerslam event at Met Life Stadium.

Kross’ book details the numerous setbacks he dealt with while he worked to achieve his dream of being a WWE superstar, according to a synopsis.

Along with his wife Elizabeth a.k.a. Scarlett in WWE, Kross talks about how he was able to bounce back stronger in both his personal and professional life, with fascinating stories, heartache, humor and advice, according to a synopsis.

