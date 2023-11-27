WWE Hall Of Famer, NJ Native Tammy Sytch Gets 17 Years For Fatal DWI Crash

The Monmouth County native, who achieved fame in the then-WWF as Sunny in the mid-1990s, was sentenced to 17 years in prison after pleading no contest to driving drunk and killing a 75-year-old man in Florida last year.

She will also serve eight years of probation after she's released from prison, CBS affiliate WKMG-TV.

Sytch, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, has had numerous brushes with the law since her wrestling career ended, including being arrested for six DWIs in a four-year span. She has also faced charges of assault, burglary, and violating a restraining order.

Growing up in Red Bank, Sytch met aspiring wrestler Chris Candido and the two fell in love. Sytch joined Candido in Smoky Mountain Wrestling where Sytch's admiration for Hillary Clinton made her one of the most hated characters in the promotion.

Candido and Sytch got their big break in 1995, when they signed with the World Wrestling Federation, portraying Skip and Sunny, two fitness gurus who berated the audience for being out of shape. Sytch soon became an online sex symbol. Though the couple gained superstardom, they struggled with substance abuse issues and infidelity.

Candido ended up getting sober and experienced a career resurgence working for Total Nonstop Action Wrestling. While working a steel cage match, he broke his leg. Candido suffered complications during surgery and died at the age of 33.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.