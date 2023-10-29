Wrongful Death Suit: $5M Received By Family For North Jersey Electrician's Fatal Fall

Joseph Roscitt, who worked for the Modern Electric Company in Clifton, was atop a scissor lift changing light bulbs when an employee at Chefler Foods accidentally backed a forklift into the aerial platform on Dec. 1, 2021, authorities said

Roscitt, who was a member of IBEW Local 164 in Paramus, suffered brain bleeding and other critical injuries when his head slammed against the concrete floor, they said.

A portion of his skull was removed to release the pressure, leaving Roscitt unable to speak -- although he was able to acknowledge people, according to a report in the New Jersey Law Journal.

Roscitt, 46, of Greenwood Lake, died on June 22, 2022.

His estate sued Chefler Foods, whose products include the Mike's Amazing line, alleging careless and reckless operation of the forklift, the Law Journal reported.

A settlement followed last month, with payment made two weeks ago, the report says.

