Wrong-way Crash: Blood Taken After Route 46 Wreck Sends Both Drivers To Hospital

Police in Totowa and Clifton had received calls from motorists and were headed to the highway when the crash occurred shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

The wrong-way 2004 Oldsmobile Alero driven by a 32-year-old Lodi woman collided with a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by a 57-year-old man from Bloomfield, Little Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Hoyt said.

Both drivers were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, he said.

Firefighters freed the woman, who authorities suspected had been drinking.

Charges and summonses were expected once the results of the bloodwork is in.

