Wrong-way Crash: Blood Taken After Route 46 Wreck Sends Both Drivers To Hospital

Authorities were awaiting the results of a blood test after a wrong-way driver crashed her sedan into an oncoming SUV on Route 46 in Little Falls.

Police in Totowa and Clifton had received calls from motorists and were headed to the highway when the crash occurred in Little Falls shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 18.

Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
The wrong-way 2004 Oldsmobile Alero driven by a 32-year-old Lodi woman collided with a 2020 Toyota RAV 4 driven by a 57-year-old man from Bloomfield, Little Falls Police Sgt. Ryan Hoyt said.

Both drivers were taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center, he said.

Firefighters freed the woman, who authorities suspected had been drinking.

Charges and summonses were expected once the results of the bloodwork is in.

