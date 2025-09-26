Would-Be Presidential Assassin Sara Jane Moore Dies Days After 50th Anniversary Of Incident

Moore, the former FBI informant who tried and failed to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, died Wednesday, Sept. 24, at a nursing home in Franklin, Tennessee. She was 95. Her death was confirmed by her friend Demetria Kalodimos, a journalist who first reported it in the Nashville Banner.

Moore fired at Ford outside the St. Francis Hotel on Sept. 22, 1975, just 17 days after Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme’s separate attempt on the 38th president's life in Sacramento.

A day earlier, police had arrested Moore on a gun charge and confiscated a .44 caliber revolver and 113 rounds. On the day of the attack, she used a hastily purchased .38 with faulty sights and missed. A former Marine grabbed her arm and subdued her after a single shot.

Born Sara Jane Kahn in 1930, in Charleston, West Virginia, she was a nursing student, a Women’s Army Corps recruit and an accountant. Divorced multiple times, she had five children.

Drawn into the turmoil of the era, she volunteered as a bookkeeper for People In Need, the food‑relief group tied to the Patricia Hearst saga, and secretly served as an FBI informant there.

Moore pleaded guilty to attempted assassination and received a life sentence.

She briefly escaped in 1979 but was quickly recaptured. Paroled in 2007, after 32 years, she later said she was “very glad” she had not succeeded and that she had been “blinded” by radical politics.

In later years she lived quietly, marrying psychologist Philip Chase, who died in 2018.

