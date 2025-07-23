World’s Safest Destinations For Travelers Revealed In Rankings

But if you’re eager to explore new horizons with peace of mind, a new study has pinpointed the ultimate destination for worry-free travel in 2025.

Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection’s annual report, has named Iceland as the safest country for travelers next year.

The ranking is based on a blend of factors, including low crime rates, societal stability, and minimal conflict, making Iceland a standout for those seeking both adventure and assurance.

Iceland’s reputation for safety is well-earned. Violent crime is almost unheard of, and the country’s small population enjoys a high standard of living and robust social services.

Visitors often remark on the friendliness of locals and the ease of getting around, whether exploring Reykjavik’s vibrant culture or the island’s dramatic natural wonders.

The report also notes Iceland’s low levels of militarization and ongoing conflict, further boosting its safety credentials.

While Iceland took the top spot, several other countries also scored highly for traveler safety.

Top 15 Safest Countries

Iceland Australia Canada Ireland Switzerland New Zealand Germany Norway Japan Denmark Portugal Spain United Kingdom Netherlands Sweden

