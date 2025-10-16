World's Largest Food Company Slashes 16K Jobs, Stock Surges

Nestlé announced the layoffs in its quarterly earnings release on Thursday, Oct. 16. The Swiss company will slash about 6% of its global workforce through 2027.

The move marks one of Nestlé's largest workforce reductions in decades.

"The world is changing, and Nestlé needs to change faster," CEO Philipp Navratil said. "This will include making hard but necessary decisions to reduce headcount over the next two years. We will do this with respect and transparency."

About 12,000 "white-collar professionals" will be eliminated across several regions, with another 4,000 roles expected to be eliminated in manufacturing and supply chain operations. The changes are part of Nestlé's "Fuel for Growth" program, which aims for about three billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) in savings by 2027.

Nestlé said automation and "leveraging shared services" will drive the restructuring.

"The actions we are taking will secure Nestlé's future as a leader in our industry," said Navratil. "Collectively, they will enable us to improve our overall performance and deliver shareholder value."

Shares in Nestlé rose about 8.4% when Wall Street opened for trading a few hours after the layoff announcement. That marks the company's biggest one-day jump since 2008, MarketWatch reported.

Nestlé has about 30,000 employees across the US. The food giant has dozens of Northeast facilities, including its US headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the Nespresso US headquarters in New York City, and the Nestlé Health Science US headquarters in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

The job cuts are the latest sign of turbulence for the company behind popular brands like DiGiorno pizza, Nescafé coffee, Poland Spring bottled water, and Toll House cookies. Navratil took over as CEO in September after the removal of Laurent Freixe, who violated company policy for not disclosing a romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, CNN reported.

Nestlé reported a 4.3% increase in organic sales growth during the third quarter of 2025.

