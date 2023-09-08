World-Famous Botanical Gardens Gets Moment In The Sun Amid Search For Escaped Killer

The gardens span more than 1,000 acres of Kennett Square, and have been closed as the 34-year-old fugitive was spotted along trail-cams.

While plenty of people appreciate the Longwood Gardens and deem them their "happy place," it's certainly been a while since the gardens have seen this much action.

The gardens date back to the 1700s, when the Lenni Lenape tribe thrived off of its land. Just over 402 acres were purchased by Quaker farmer George Peirce, whose son built its famous farmhouse.

Several different owners built up the gardens until 1906, when the farm was purchased by Pierre du Pont, who had a major influence on the gardens as they are structured today.

A Visionary Master Plan went into effect with the ultimate goal of transforming the Longwood Gardens into some of the best in the world. The gardens are a popular place for summer concerts and sweet escapes from urban life, with miles and miles of horticulture to get lost in.

While Cavalcante's search is certainly not the ideal way for the Longwood Gardens to find its way in the spotlight, it is undoubtedly helping.

More than 13,000 people reacted to one of the gardens' Facebook posts Thursday, Sept. 7, announcing their closure amid the manhunt for Cavalcante.

While some have yet to plan their visit, others call Longwood Gardens their "happy place," and lament its temporary closing.

