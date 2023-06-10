World Champion Dancer, NJ's Beata Onefater Dies: 'Was As Talented As She Was Beautiful'

The 45-year-old Hawthorne resident — who shone as an icon in Latin and ballroom dancer globally — died on Tuesday, May 30, embraced by her family, according to her obituary.

A GoFundMe campaign said Beata died after a "long and courageous battle with cancer." A previous GoFundMe campaign said she was diagnosed with cancer for the third time in April 2020.

"She was a selfless, compassionate and kind soul who touched many with her empathy and grace," one of the campaigns reads. "Beata was an icon in the world of dance, inspiring a generation of dancers worldwide."

Beata's death has devastated professional ballroom and Latin dancing communities worldwide.

"My heart is broken at the devastating news of Beata’s passing," writes Michael Wentink, Beata's longtime dance partner. "Beata illuminated 3 decades of my life & the world seems a bit darker. There really are no words to express my sadness."

Wentink shared a video of him and Beata dancing: "No words needed," he captioned it.

Professional dancer Edyta Sliwinska, who has been featured on "Dancing with the Stars," said news of Beata's death left her "shaken to the core."

"The world has lost one of the most kind and beautiful human beings and an absolute legend in the dance world," she writes. "She fought such a brave battle. You would never hear a word of complaint from her, not even one mention of how hard it must have been for her through all these years."

"She was as talented as she was beautiful, kind, professional and an inspiration,” writes fellow world champion dancer Ernesto Alonso Palma, in a video tribute to Beata.

Beata is survived by her husband, Zachary; brother, Artur; mother, Aldona; father, Leonid; her parents-in-law, Igor and Nataly; along with countless more relatives, friends, and dancers around the world impacted by Beata, both on and off the dance floor.

"As a world champion dancer, Beata wholeheartedly dedicated herself to the artistry of her craft," her obituary concludes. "Her passion for dance extended beyond personal achievements.

"Beata's influence within the realm of dance was far-reaching, inspiring countless individuals to pursue their passions and strive for excellence."

