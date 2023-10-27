Fair 72°

Worker Injured In Partial Hackensack Building Collapse

A worker was seriously injured when an awning that he and others were dismantling in front of an apartment building in Hackensack collapsed on him Friday, authorities confirmed.

Hackensack firefighters and HUMC EMS workers get the injured victim to a waiting ambulance following the Friday Oct. 27 mishap on Polifly Road.

 Photo Credit: Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE
Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco

The 50-something victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what appeared to be a broken arm, among other injuries, after the structure at the Parkwood Apartments on Polifly Road gave way shortly before noon Oct. 27, responders said.

Hackensack police, their Emergency Services Unit and city firefighters were joined at the scene by city building, electrical and fire inspectors, OSHA and both a BLS and ALS unit from the hospital.

City police also used a drone.

Tony Greco took the photos above and contributed to this story.

