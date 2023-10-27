Worker Injured In Partial Hackensack Building Collapse

The 50-something victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what appeared to be a broken arm, among other injuries, after the structure at the Parkwood Apartments on Polifly Road gave way shortly before noon Oct. 27, responders said.

Hackensack police, their Emergency Services Unit and city firefighters were joined at the scene by city building, electrical and fire inspectors, OSHA and both a BLS and ALS unit from the hospital.

City police also used a drone.

Tony Greco took the photos above and contributed to this story.

