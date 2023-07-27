Worker Falls Head-First From Roof Of Franklin Lakes School

The 54-year-old West New York laborer with Safeway Contracting out of Union plunged 10 to 15 feet at the Franklin Avenue Middle School shortly after 2 p.m. July 27, Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.

He was alert and conscious while being treated for a large cut on his head before being taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, the captain said.

OSHA was notified and responded for further investigation, McCombs said.

