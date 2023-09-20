Fair 66°

Worker At Wyckoff Warehouse Injured By Falling Plate Glass Sections

A worker was hospitalized after several large sections of plate glass fell on him at a warehouse in Wyckoff.

The 31-year-old Ramsey resident was alert & conscious when his colleagues at Innovative Closet Designs on W. Main Street freed him from beneath the debris around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, police said.
Photo Credit: INSET: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / BACKGROUND: Google StreetView
Jerry DeMarco
The 31-year-old Ramsey resident was alert and conscious when his colleagues at Innovative Closet Designs on West Main Street freed him from beneath the debris around 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, Wyckoff Police Lt. Kevin Kasak said.

Responding officers rendered first aid to the victim, who was then tended to by Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance members and paramedics, the lieutenant said.

He was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with a cut on his head and possible injuries to his hip and leg, Kasak said.

