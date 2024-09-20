Worker Airlifted After 25-Foot Fall From Roof In NJ, Video Shows Rescue Response: Police

At 10:54 a.m., officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man had fallen from the roof of a commercial building at 310 Fairfield Ave., Fairfield Police Officer Stacy Chiarolanza said.

The man, who was allegedly employed by a roofing company from Delran and was conducting roof work at the time of the incident, fell from the roof onto metal piping where he became entrapped, Chiarolanza said.

Numerous departments and private citizens assisted with the extrication, part of which was captured on video released by police. Video shows responders stabilizing the man as paramedics wait nearby with a stretcher. The man can be heard groaning in pain.

The victim was conscious and talking at the time he was transported, though the extent of his injuries is unknown, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.