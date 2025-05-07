Woman Claims She Found Rodent In Half-Eaten Takeout Order From Midtown Manhattan Restaurant

The 28-year-old told ABC 7 New York she picked up the takeout order from the eatery in midtown Manhattan on Monday, May 5.

The rodent was mixed in with lettuce, sautéed beets, and salmon.

The owner of the restaurant, Ongi, on West 37th Street, told Eyewitness News the rodent didn't come from the eatery and said he has no idea how it got in the salad and doesn't want to guess.

He provided ABC 7 video footage of employees making the woman's salad.

After visiting her doctor, the woman was placed on antibiotics as a cautionary measure, ABC 7 reported.

The New York City Health Department said it is investigating.

Click here to read the complete ABC 7 report.

