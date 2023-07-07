Overcast 82°

SHARE

Wood-Ridge Man, 67, Drowns In Backyard Pool

A 67-year-old Wood-Ridge man drowned in a backyard pool, authorities confirmed.

The victim, 67, was found drowned in a neighborhood of above-ground pools in Wood-Ridge.
The victim, 67, was found drowned in a neighborhood of above-ground pools in Wood-Ridge. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps Street View
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Family members had seen the victim floating on a raft on one of several above-ground pools in the neighborhood on Windsor Road just off Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Police Capt. Joseph Biamonte said.

They found him at the bottom of the pool 15 minutes later, the captain said.

CPR was conducted and a defibrillator used on the unresponsive victim, who was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, Biamonte said.

Officer Joseph Barbiera and Lt. Jim Witkowski and Holy Name Medical Center BLS and ALS responded, he said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE