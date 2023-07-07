Wood-Ridge Man, 67, Drowns In Backyard Pool

Family members had seen the victim floating on a raft on one of several above-ground pools in the neighborhood on Windsor Road just off Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Police Capt. Joseph Biamonte said.

They found him at the bottom of the pool 15 minutes later, the captain said.

CPR was conducted and a defibrillator used on the unresponsive victim, who was later pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center, Biamonte said.

Officer Joseph Barbiera and Lt. Jim Witkowski and Holy Name Medical Center BLS and ALS responded, he said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.