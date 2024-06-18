Woman Whose 5-Year-Old Killed 4-Year-Old Convicted In Separate NJ Murder Case

Itiyanah Spruill was convicted of murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the fatal shooting of Lance Sally, Jr. in Nov. 2022, following a two-week trial, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens, II said.

Spruill lured Sally to the location where he was shot by an unidentified individual and drove the vehicle used in the homicide, Stephens said. She faces a sentence of 30 years to life in prison when she is sentenced in September.

Spruill was previously convicted of endangering the welfare of a child in the death of her 4-year-old son. Her 5-year-old son used Spruill's gun in the shooting.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.