Woman Wakes To Man Sexually Assaulting Her At Knife Point In Paterson: Prosecutor

Jesus Mora Cruz was arrested in connection with the March 26 incident after a months-long investigation, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes announced on Thursday, Aug. 7.

Prosecutors say that around 4:30 a.m., the victim was awakened by an unknown man on top of her, holding a knife to her neck. The man allegedly sexually assaulted her and stole several items from her Paterson home before fleeing. She was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening stab wounds.

Mora Cruz was identified as a suspect in the case and arrested without incident on July 24, 2025, with the assistance of the Paterson Police Department.

He is facing ten charges, including attempted murder, aggravated assault, robbery, home invasion burglary, weapons offenses, and more.

According to the prosecutor’s office, Mora Cruz was remanded to jail following a July 30 hearing before Superior Court Judge Marybel Mercado-Ramirez.

The sentencing exposure ranges from 5 years to 20 years for each charge, with several counts requiring 85% of time served before parole eligibility under New Jersey’s No Early Release Act.

Authorities are urging anyone with additional information about this case or related incidents to call the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO.

