Woman Struck, Killed In Crosswalk Near NJ Park: Cops

The crash happened at 4:06 p.m. on Flanders Road near Turkey Brook Park in Budd Lake, according to the Mount Olive Police Department.

Police said the woman was walking in the crosswalk toward the park when a red Kia traveling south on Flanders Road hit her.

The woman suffered “significant injuries as a result of the crash,” police said. She was treated at the scene by Atlantic EMS and Saint Clare’s Health Paramedics, then transported to Morristown Medical Center, where she died, according to authorities

Police said the driver of the Kia remained at the scene. Flanders Road was shut down in both directions between Elias Drive and Sunset Drive for approximately three hours during the investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the Mount Olive Police Traffic and Detective Bureaus, with help from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Criminal Investigative Section, police said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sergeant Galop at 973-691-0900 Ext. 7108

