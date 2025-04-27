Mostly Cloudy 54°

Woman Strips Naked, Defecates On Seat Aboard Southwest Flight From Philadelphia

Chicago’s Midway Airport was the scene of an unusual incident involving a female passenger aboard a Southwest Airlines flight traveling from Philadelphia to Chicago. 

 Photo Credit: Wikipedia/Tomás Del Coro
Reports indicate that the woman allegedly disrobed and then defecated on her seat during the flight on Saturday, April 26. 

After the plane landed, it was met by law enforcement, NBC Chicago reports, adding that the aircraft was then taken out of service for thorough cleaning. 

In response to the incident, Southwest Airlines issued a statement acknowledging the disruption, according to a report by NBC Chicago, saying, “Our teams are reaching out to those onboard to apologize for the situation and any delays to their travel plans.

“Nothing is more important to Southwest than the safety of our customers and employees, and we appreciate the professionalism of our flight crew.”

