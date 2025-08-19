Gunman Dies By Suicide After Shooting Woman In Linden, Cops Say

At 10:15 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of Carnegie Street and located a woman with a gunshot wound, Linden police said. The suspect fled from the scene and barricaded himself inside of a nearby home, police said.

Officers made entry to the house and located the suspect, deceased, from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, police said.

The area remains an active crime scene, and the incident remains under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau and the Union County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Task Force, police said.

