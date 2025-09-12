Woman Shot In Face By Actor In Road-Rage Attack That Shut Down NJ University: Cops

Ernest W. Heinz, 46, of Port Republic, shot a woman in the face around 2 p.m., before he fled north onto Vera King Ferris Drive in Galloway, local police said.

Heinz's IMDB profile shows he's best known for his roles in "J. Edgar" (2011), "Resident Evil: The Darkside Chronicles" (2009), and "Resident Evil 5" (2009). His website says he currently works as a real estate and mortgage broker specializing in overseeing new construction projects.

The victim called 911 to report the incident before officers found her suffering from a gunshot wound, authorities said. She described her attacker as a white male with blonde hair in a ponytail driving a white Honda SUV, and was taken by Galloway Township Ambulance to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center in Atlantic City for trauma, police said. She was in stable condition as of press time.

The investigation quickly identified Heinz as the suspect, and he was taken into custody later in the day at a home in the Blue Heron Pines development in Galloway, police said.

Police said search warrants were executed at three residences in Port Republic, a home in Galloway Township, and two motor vehicles. Heinz was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a firearm, aggravated assault, possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

“The prompt and professional actions of our officers resulted in a quick apprehension of Mr. Heinz,” said Chief Eric B. Hendrickson. “We wish Ms. Arias-Galva a swift recovery, and we are here to support our community following this senseless incident.”

The Galloway Township Police Department thanked Stockton University Police, the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, the New Jersey State Police, and other Atlantic County agencies for their assistance.

