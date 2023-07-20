Woman Seen Bloodied Clothing Stabbed Man Dead In Passaic County: Prosecutor

Jamilette Huaranga, 21, of Haledon, has been charged with first-degree murder and related weapon offenses on accusations she stabbed a 19-year-old man around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, July 19, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said.

Huaranga had been arguing with the victim, identified only as A.L., when she stabbed him near Lee Avenue and Legion Place in Haledon, Valdes said.

A.L. was taken to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center where he was subsequently pronounced dead. Meanwhile, witnesses saw Huaranga outside her house in bloodied clothing.

A court appearance was set for Thursday, July 20. The State has filed a motion for pretrial detention before it's heard by a Superior Court Judge.

The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office asks anyone with additional information about this incident to contact us on our tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Haledon Police Department at 973-790-4444.

