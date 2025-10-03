Daily Voice Readers’ Choice

Woman Physically Abused, Assaulted Child In Bergen County, Cops Say

A 33-year-old Bergen County woman has been arrested on child abuse charges, authorities said.

Darlene Guzman&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Prosecutor's Office
Cecilia Levine
Darlene Guzman struck a 7-year-old child repeatedly in the back causing redness and bruising on or about Wednesday, Oct. 1, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Daily Voice and Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

On Thursday, Oct. 2, the NJ Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit regarding an alleged child abuse incident that happened in Garfield, Musellal said.

An investigation found that Guzman, had physically assaulted and abused a child, the prosecutor said.

She was arrested and charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault, a disorderly persons offense, Muesella said.

Guzman was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

