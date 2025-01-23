Woman Killed In Route 287 Crash Was Animal Lover Who Worked At Model Horse Corporation

Lauren Kopko, of Stratford, died on Thurs., Jan. 16, when her Honda was involved in a four-car pileup on Route 287 in Mahwah, NJ. She would have celebrated her 41st birthday on Sat., Jan. 25.

The Bridgeport native rose through the ranks at Breyer Horses in Pequannock, NJ, to become project manager, her obituary said. However, it was her personality that truly shone.

"Lauren’s professional achievements were matched by her warmth and generosity, making a lasting impact on all who knew her," her family said.

Dozens left memorials honoring the woman many described as funny, caring, and selfless.

"A beautiful woman has left us way too soon," a family member posted on her memorial wall. "When we lose a life on earth, we gain an angel in heaven. ... Her light and love touched so many lives, and her memory will continue to shine."

Lauren is survived by her parents, sisters, maternal grandmother, and extended family members.

A visitation is scheduled for Fri., Jan. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Adzima Funeral Home, 50 Paradise Green Place in Stratford. A Panikhida service will take place at 6:30 p.m. Interment will be private.

Lauren cared deeply for animals, and her family requested that, instead of flowers, donations be made in her honor to the Stratford Animal Shelter online or at Stratford Animal Rescue Society, P.O. Box 1371, Stratford, CT 06615.

