Woman From Viral Coldplay Kiss-Cam Video Files for Divorce

Kristin Cabot has filed for divorce from her husband, Andrew Cabot, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, according to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail. The filing comes months after Kristin was caught on a kiss cam with former boss Andy Byron during a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.

Neither Kristin nor her husband has publicly spoken about the separation.

Cabot worked as chief people officer at Astronomer, an artificial intelligence and data company in Boston. Byron was the company’s CEO. Both Kristin and Andy Byron were married to other people when the video circulated.

The clip was one of the most shared videos of the summer. The two were enjoying the British pop band’s set when frontman Chris Martin told the cameras to show couples in the crowd. Cabot and Byron appeared on the jumbotron, but instead of celebrating, both cringed under the spotlight.

Cabot covered her face and then turned her back to the camera. Byron ducked out of frame.

"Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy," Martin joked from the stage.

Shortly after, Andy’s wife, Megan Kerrigan Byron, appeared to remove “Byron” from her Facebook profile before ultimately deleting her account, Us Weekly reported.

In the aftermath, Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot resigned from their roles at Astronomer.

The company confirmed his resignation in a statement: “Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met. Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted. The Board will begin a search for our next Chief Executive as Cofounder and Chief Product Officer Pete DeJoy continues to serve as interim CEO.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.