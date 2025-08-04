Woman Found With Drugs In Uber, Shoplifter Used Makeup To Cover Tattoos In Lyndhurst: Cops

Woman Found Passed Out In Uber With Drugs, Police Say

Officers responded to the 100 block of Ridge Road at 12:19 a.m. for a report of an unresponsive passenger in an Uber, police said.

The Uber driver called 9-1-1 after picking up a woman in Newark who had reportedly fallen asleep in the back seat and would not wake up.

Officers Brian Kapp and Thomas Golda found Danielle Krauss, 29, of Newark, unresponsive. After several verbal and physical attempts, they woke her.

As she regained consciousness, “Officer Kapp observed multiple small blue plastic vials containing a white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine, and several waxed folds containing a white substance believed to be heroin,” Auteri said.

Krauss showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech, unsteady balance, and a disheveled appearance. She denied being under the influence, claiming she was just tired.

She was arrested for possession of controlled dangerous substances and taken to Hackensack University Medical Center for evaluation. “It was also discovered that she had an active warrant issued by the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office,” Auteri said.

Shoplifter Wore Makeup To Cover Tattoos, Carried $400 In Stolen Goods: Police

Later that day, at 6:14 p.m., officers were called to a business on the 400 block of Valley Brook Avenue for a shoplifting report.

A witness told police the male suspect fled on foot. Officer Nicolette Villani spotted a man matching the description about 800 feet away, wearing a white T-shirt and camouflage pants, carrying a large bag.

The man was identified as Daniel Tammaro, 30, of Kearny, who claimed he had been leaving his girlfriend’s house but could not give a valid address.

Officers noticed a price tag still on the bag and various merchandise inside. Tammaro admitted to shoplifting from two local stores and could not produce receipts.

A search turned up a glass pipe with copper mesh and a plastic straw with residue, both commonly used for drugs, police said.

Tammaro was also found with a cosmetic eyebrow pencil, and “officers noted that Mr. Tammaro was wearing makeup to conceal facial tattoos under his sunglasses,” Auteri said.

The total value of the stolen items was $412.86. Tammaro was charged with two counts of shoplifting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Due to symptoms of withdrawal, he was evaluated at Hudson Regional Hospital and later transported to the Bergen County Jail.

