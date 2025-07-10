Woman Found Critically Injured After Leonia Hit-Run, Authorities Say

Police were called to Grand Avenue near Ames Avenue around 4:35 a.m. after a passerby spotted an unconscious woman lying along the side of the road, according to Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer with the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officers from the Leonia Police Department arrived and found that the woman had injuries “consistent with being struck by a vehicle,”

The adult female victim was rushed by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she remains in critical condition, Angermeyer said.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Bergen County Fatal Accident Task Force responded to the scene, alongside Leonia police, to launch a joint investigation.

No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning.

The investigation remains ongoing.

