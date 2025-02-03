Woman Flees To Africa After Stealing $6,700 From Glen Rock Business: Police

A three-month investigation led by Glen Rock Detective Sgt. James Calaski uncovered evidence identifying Glenda Mensah, 45, formerly of Mount Dora, FL, as the suspect in a fraudulent bank transfer of $6,741.21, police said.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Mensah, charging her with third-degree theft, police said.

Francesca Pizza & Pasta owner Sal Reina said while he had a similar theft case in which a former employee stole upwards of $5,700 from a safe, this incident involving Mensah is unrelated.

Mensah is currently in Lomé, Togo, and has been entered into the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database as a wanted person, authorities said. However, due to the nature of the offense, she cannot be extradited from Africa, police said.

