Woman Fights Off Clifton Rape Attempt, Suspect Captured Miles Away: Police

A frightened woman fought off a stranger who grabbed her on a Clifton street and tried to pull down her pants, authorities said.

Reginald K. Pennie
Reginald K. Pennie Photo Credit: BCJ / Clifton PD / Kyle Mazza (file)
Jerry DeMarco
Officers flooded the area on and around Clifton Avenue before a Passaic County sheriff's officer grabbed the accused rapist a few miles away on Valley Road.

Reginald K. Pennie, 30, of Passaic had pushed the victim against the wall and tried to de-pants her around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, authorities alleged.

She screamed and the 6-foot-3-inch, 170-pound Pennie fled on foot, they said.

Pennie remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with criminal sexual contact and criminal restraint.

