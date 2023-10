The unidentified woman was near the North Elizabeth station when she was struck by train No. 7844 at approximately 4 p.m., a spokesperson for NJ Transit said.

The train had left Trenton just before 3 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive at NY Penn Station that evening.

None of the passengers or crew members were injured. New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

