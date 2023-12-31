Overcast 41°

Woman Dead, Killer At Large After Shooting At Konica-Minolta HQ Off Route 17

A woman was shot and killed at Konica Minolta's headquarters and an intense New Year's Eve manhunt for her killer was underway.

Various law enforcement agencies converged on the area.

 Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
The slaying of the 41-year-old victim at the complex just off Route 17 near the Rockland County border in Ramsey around 7 p.m. Saturday was believed to be domestically related.

At least one of the two worked at the plant on Williams Drive, law enforcement sources said.

Police departments from surrounding towns, the Bergen County sheriff's officers and New Jersey State Police were among those who converged on the area searching for the shooter.

