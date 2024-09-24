Woman Charged In Stabbing Of 4-Year-Old In Paterson, Prosecutor Says

Mabel Campechano, of Paterson, has been charged with attempted murder after police found the toddler suffering stab wounds in a home on East 24th Street and 10th Avenue in Paterson on Aug. 23, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In-Charge Isa Abbassi said.

The child was rushed to Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson for treatment and an investigation was launched.

The child suffered a punctured lung, liver, and more, and was in serious condition at the hospital, as reported by abc7. Councilmember Luis Velez told the outlet that the defendant was the victim's aunt, and neighbors said the blood-covered child's frantic mother carried her out of the home in her arms.

Campechano was arrested in Totowa exactly a month later and charged with first-degree attempted murder, third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, third-degree endangering an injured victim, and weapons offenses.

Authorities did not provide further details or the relationship between the child and Campechano, who was lodged at the Bergen County Jail. The State has filed a motion for pretrial detention to be heard before a Superior Court Judge.

