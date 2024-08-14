Horrifying Details Released In Bergen County Child Assault Case

Cassandra "Casey" Gianotti has been jailed on one count of second-degree child endangerment in connection with an incident on Thursday, July 11, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

WARNING: The following news story contains sensitive information that some may find disturbing

Sources with direct knowledge of the case say Gianotti smashed a glass vase on the floor of her Fairview home and made a child under 16 years old clean it up.

The child apparently wasn't cleaning fast enough, so Gianotti smashed the child's head into the glass, sources said.

The Fairview Police Department contacted Musella's office Friday, July 12, regarding the incident.

An investigation ultimately led to Gianotti's arrest, Musella said Wednesday, Aug. 14.

Gianotti was lodged in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

