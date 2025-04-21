Overcast 53°

SHARE

Woman, 36, ID'd As Victim Of NJ Transit Crash: Officials

Officials have identified the woman struck and killed by a train in Wayne earlier this month as a 36-year-old woman from Somerset County.

NJ Transit police

NJ Transit police

 Photo Credit: NJ Transit Police Facebook photo
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

Kristy Joy Adger, of Lyons (a section of Bernards Township) was struck by a Montclair-Boonton Line NJ Transit train in Wayne on Friday, April 11 just before 3 p.m., NJ Transit officials said.

The crash happened just east of the Wayne Route 23 Transit Center, according to New Jersey Transit.

Train #1001, which had departed Hoboken at 1:58 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Dover at 3:30 p.m., was involved in the fatal collision. There were no injuries to the approximately 27 customers and crew on board, rail officials said in a statement.

As a result, Montclair-Boonton Line rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Montclair State University and Denville.

The New Jersey Transit Police are leading the investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE