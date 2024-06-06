Mostly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Woman, 22, Tells Authorities She Was Sexually Assaulted In JC By Stranger Who Picked Her Up

A 22-year-old woman told authorities that she was sexually assaulted by a stranger whose car she got into near Jersey City's Journal Square.

The woman told police she voluntarily got into a white vehicle after the stranger approached her around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 2. Then he drove her to Division and 8th streets, she said.

The woman told police she voluntarily got into a white vehicle after the stranger approached her around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 2. Then he drove her to Division and 8th streets, she said.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

The woman told police she voluntarily got into a white vehicle after the stranger approached her around 7 a.m. Sunday, June 2, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The driver then headed to the area of Eighth and dead-ended Division Street by the Roberto Clemente Sports Complex in the shadow of the New Jersey Turnpike overpass, she said.

It was there, the woman told police, that she was sexually assaulted, Suarez said.

A person of interest was identified, the prosecutor said without elaborating.

No suspects have yet been identified. Nor have images from area surveillance cameras or a description of the alleged assailant been shared.

Suarez also didn't say what the woman was doing at the time she was approached, why the stranger might have engaged with her and why she agreed to go along with him.

She did ask that anyone who could help identify him contact her Special Victims Unit (SVU) at (201) 915-1234

All information will be kept confidential, the prosecutor said. 

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE