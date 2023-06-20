Woman, 18, Shot In Passaic, Arrest Quickly Made

Roger Palacios, 25, was taken into custody following the brawl, which involved weapons, off the corner of Bergen and Fourth streets shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, June 18, they said.

Aid was immediately rendered to the victim, who was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson with a wound that wasn’t considered life-threatening, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and City of Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint announcement.

Palacios remained held Tuesday in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson on Thursday, June 22.

He’s charged with aggravated assault and various weapons offenses, including having a defaced firearm.

