Woj Bomb: NBA Insider, North Jersey Resident Broke Harden Trade From Bowels Of Newark Airport

Adrian Wojnarowski, a Glen Rock resident, set the entire league ablaze (and woke many people up) when he set off one of his patented "Woj bombs", tweeting at 2:01 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 that James Harden had been traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Los Angeles Clippers.

On his podcast, the well-connected scoop machine, revealed he was stuck at Newark Airport, missing a flight to Los Angeles, to ensure he broke the deal.

"It was suggested to me to not get on a plane," Wojnarowski said. "It’s always my worst fear with this job that you’re on a plane and the wireless is spotty and you can’t get to what you need to do."

Woj said he sat at Newark Airport, watching the airport close and then re-open again. He was thrown out of an airport lounge at 10:30 p.m. when it shutdown for the evening and said he sat downstairs in the airport, waiting for the news the break.

After breaking the news, he said he left the airport at 3:30 a.m. and headed home to Glen Rock. No word if Woj bided his time by spending $78 on a burger, fries and bourbon.

The 76ers traded the disgruntled former MVP in exchange for a combination of players and draft picks.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.