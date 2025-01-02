Witness Stopped, Pulled Victim From Fatal I-684 Plane Crash That Took Off From NJ: Report

The information, which centered on a fatal plane crash on I-684 on Thursday, Dec. 12, was released in a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday, Dec. 31.

Rockland County resident and commercial pilot Jacob Yankele Friedman of Monsey, age 32, was killed in the crash, while the 26-year-old private pilot, Kalmen Goldberger, of Linden, NJ, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

On the night of the crash, the aircraft, a Costruzioni Aeronautiche Tecnam P2008, was en route to Albany, New York, when it experienced engine trouble and diverted to Westchester County Airport, according to the NTSB's preliminary findings.

According to flight data, the plane had departed earlier Thursday evening from Linden, NJ, before reporting issues.

Shortly before the crash, Goldberger reported losing engine power and later indicated that switching fuel tanks seemed to temporarily resolve the issue. However, the engine failed again as the plane neared the airport, prompting the crew to attempt a straight-in landing on runway 16.

At 6:46 p.m., airport surveillance captured the plane making a steep left turn and descending rapidly before crashing into the center median of I-684. A witness driving southbound on the interstate described the aircraft as “falling very fast out of the sky” before impacting the roadway, according to the report.

This same witness managed to pull one occupant from the wreckage before Westchester County Police arrived. The crash site was located in the narrow median of the highway, with the right-wing extending over the northbound shoulder.

The aircraft’s left fuel tank was damaged and leaking, while the right tank contained about nine gallons of fuel. Initial investigations revealed no catastrophic mechanical failures, though further examinations of the wreckage and electronic flight data are ongoing.

On the day of the incident, the crash caused a full closure of I-684 in both directions between Exit 2 (NY 120 - Westchester County Airport) and Exit 3 (NY 22 - Bedford - Armonk).

