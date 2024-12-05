Wintry Mix Causing Slick Travel Conditions As 50 MPH Wind Gusts, Snow Squalls Arrive

Precipitation will continue until early in the afternoon on Thursday, Dec. 5. During that time, there will be snow showers and scattered squalls with brief bursts of snow in the areas shown in the lighter shade of blue. (See the image above from AccuWeather.)

Areas farther west, in darker blue, will see more persistent squalls.

The high temperature will climb into the mid-30s, but with strong winds, including gusts as high as 45 to 50 mph, it will feel colder, according to the National Weather Service.

"Along I-95, from Washington, D.C., to Baltimore, Philadelphia, and New York City, the Thursday morning commute will be prone to squalls," according to AccuWeather. "In the zone from Hartford, Connecticut, to Boston and Portland, Maine, the risk will be during the midday hours when there is less traffic and less chance of roads being covered with slush."

AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Glenny says, "In most cases, the snow showers will bring just wet roads. However, a sudden drop in visibility will occur, and that alone can boost the risk of accidents.

"In some cases, a heavy snow squall will pass through a portion of the I-95 zone, which can briefly make bridges, overpasses, and elevated surface slushy in a matter of minutes."

Some spots farther north, especially in hilly terrain, could see 6 inches or more of snowfall.

Skies will gradually begin to clear later in the afternoon on Thursday, followed by a mostly sunny day on Friday, Dec. 6. It will continue to be cold and windy.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

