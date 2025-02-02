Winter Or Spring? Punxsutawney Phil Has Spoken

With the world watching, the top-hatted Inner Circle carefully observed Phil’s behavior before announcing the forecast:

☃️ Six more weeks of winter!

Phil spotted his shadow, signaling that winter isn’t over just yet. The crowd groaned, while snow lovers cheered, embracing the extra weeks of chilly weather.

How Reliable Is Phil?

Phil’s predictions have been recorded since 1887, though his accuracy rate is often debated—some claim he’s only right about 40% of the time. Regardless, the tradition remains a beloved spectacle, drawing visitors from across the country.

Bundle up—if Phil is right, winter is here to stay a little longer!

