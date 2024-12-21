Winter Arrives With Snow, Arctic Air: Here's Forecast Through Christmas Day

Wind-chill values in major cities like New York City, Boston, and Philadelphia will be in the single digits, while Washington, DC, may see lower 20s on the winter solstice.

"During Saturday afternoon, many people will be out and about shopping, running errands, skiing or even attending college football playoff games," according to AccuWeather. "They had best bundle up properly to handle the cold air."

In addition, there are slick travel conditions after a coastal storm that arrived Friday, Dec. 20 merged with an Alberta Clipper system that is producing snow and snow showers Saturday morning. Skies will gradually become mostly sunny Saturday.

It will remain bitterly cold on Sunday, Dec. 22 with the high temperature generally in the mid-20 and wind-chill values in the teens.

Monday, Dec. 23 will be sunny and cold.

As Christmas Eve Day starts on Tuesday, Dec. 24, there will be a chance of snow and snow showers starting shortly after midnight and continuing into the early afternoon on what will a mostly cloudy day with temps in the mid-30s.

The outlook for Christmas Day on Wednesday, Dec. 25 calls for a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures generally in the mid-30s.

