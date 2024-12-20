Winning Numbers For Friday's 'Mega Millions' Drawing With Potentially Historic $862M Jackpot

The estimated jackpot is $862 million with a $392.1 million cash option.

The winning numbers were 02-20-51-56-67 with a Mega Ball of 19 and a Megaplier of 2X.

If won at that level, the jackpot would be the largest Mega Millions prize ever won in December and the seventh largest in Mega Millions history, according to the Lottery officials

If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

Lottery players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning a Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five balls plus the gold Mega Ball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $2.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.