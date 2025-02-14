Fair 29°

Winning Numbers For Friday, Feb. 14 'Mega Millions' Drawing With Estimated $129M Jackpot

The winning numbers have been announced for the Friday, Feb. 14 Mega Millions drawing.

Some lucky Lottery players are in for an unexpected cash windfall.

 Photo Credit: Canva/John Guccione
Photo Credit: MegaMillions
Zak Failla
The estimated jackpot is $129 million with a $59 million cash option.

The winning numbers were 11-19-31-49-56 with a Mega Ball of 16 and a Megaplier of 3X.

If no winner wins the top prize, the jackpot will continue to roll until the next drawing at 10:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18.

Lottery players have a 1 in 302,575,350 chance of winning a Mega Millions jackpot by matching all five balls plus the gold Mega Ball, according to officials. Prizes then range from $1 million to $2. 

