Winning $10K Mega Millions Lottery Tickets Sold At 7-Eleven, Walmart

There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Tuesday, June 6, Mega Millions drawing.

Jon Craig
They matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize, New Jersey Lottery officials said. 

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Bergen County: 7-Eleven #34205, 1 Kinderkamack Rd., Montvale;
  • Bergen County: Junior Smoke Shop, 42 W. Palisade Ave., Englewood; and,
  • Middlesex County: Walmart #2003, 979 Route #1 South, North Brunswick.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, June 6, drawing were: 06, 12, 23, 29 and 57. The Gold Mega Ball was 04 and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

