The ticket was purchased with the Power Play option, multiplying the prize to $100,000.

That ticket was sold at Middlesex Food Store, 120 Middlesex Ave., Carteret in Middlesex County.

The winning numbers for the Saturday, July 8, drawing were: 07, 23, 24, 32, and 43. The Red Power Ball number was 18. The Power Play was 2X.

