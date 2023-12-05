Winners: Pair Of North Jersey Lottery Players Split $712K Jackpot

The winning tickets were sold in Bergen and Hudson Counties. The tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $712,320 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The winning numbers were: 05, 06, 18, 23 and 42. The XTRA number was 02.

The winning tickets were sold at Manor Sweet Shoppe on Jackson Avenue in Rutherford and and Convenience Express on River Road in North Bergen. Each ticket is worth $356,160. Pretty sweet!

Both retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.