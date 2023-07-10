Partly Cloudy 78°

SHARE

Winners: Jersey Cash 5 Players Win $138K, $100K

There were two Jersey Cash 5 jackpot winners over the weekend.

Krauszers
Krauszers Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

One player won in Monmouth County and another in Cumberland County, according to state Lottery officials.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $137,709 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, July 7, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 01, 05, 24, 26 and 30 and the XTRA number was: 02. 

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszers, 546 Park Ave., Freehold in Monmouth County.

The second lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, July 8, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 01, 06, 13, 18 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 02.

That winning ticket was sold at Xpress Mart, 1715 E. Wheat Road,  Vineland in Cumberland County.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE