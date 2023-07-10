Winners: Jersey Cash 5 Players Win $138K, $100K

One player won in Monmouth County and another in Cumberland County, according to state Lottery officials.

One lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $137,709 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, July 7, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 01, 05, 24, 26 and 30 and the XTRA number was: 02.

The winning ticket was sold at Krauszers, 546 Park Ave., Freehold in Monmouth County.

The second lucky ticket matched all five numbers drawn winning the $100,000 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Saturday, July 8, drawing.

The winning numbers were: 01, 06, 13, 18 and 27 and the XTRA number was: 02.

That winning ticket was sold at Xpress Mart, 1715 E. Wheat Road, Vineland in Cumberland County.

