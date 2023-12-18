Winner, Winner: $10K Ticket Sold In North Jersey

The ticket matched four out of five numbers plus the gold mega ball and was sold at a 7-Eleven. The winning numbers were 10, 20, 28, 40, 54, 12.
A MegaMillions ticket sold in Hackensack netted a lucky winner $10,000 on Friday, Dec. 15.
