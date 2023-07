That Mega Millions lottery ticket was bought at Yogi’s Quick Shop #1, 192 Fries Mills Road, Turnersville in Camden County.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, July 18, drawing were: 19, 22, 31, 37 and 54. The Gold Mega Ball was 18, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 04.

The Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $720 million.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.